Sean Penn gets married to girlfriend Leila on Zoom





Sean Penn, 60 got married to his longtime girlfriend Leila George last week in a secret "Covid wedding" held via Zoom.The actor, who turns 60 this month, confirmed on Monday's 'Late Night with Seth Meyers' that he married his 28-year-old bride last week with just a few people present - and the officiant on Zoom, reported by CNN.The couple have been dating since 2016 and are very much in love with each other despite the age gap.





The talk show host Seth Meyers' asked the actor , "There are reports that you recently got married, is this true?" to which Penn replied by raising his left hand in front of the camera to show off his new wedding band."





It was Thursday," Penn told host Seth Meyers after showing off his ring. "We did a COVID wedding. By that I mean it was a county commissioner on Zoom and we were at the house, my two children and her brother. And we did it that way."





