Kareena Kapoor slams nepotisma debate

A lot of people started talking about nepotism after Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Star kids like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, VarunDhawan, SonamKapoor, SonakshiSinha and many became a target on the internet. KanganaRanaut also talked about nepotism a lot of times in the past few weeks.





A lot of these star kids address the nepotism debate while others ditch the subject. Now, Bebo has opened up about people targeting her. In a recent interaction with journalist BarkhaDutt, the 'Good Newwz' actress talked about being tagged as the 'ultimate insider' of Bollywood.





KareenaKapoor Khan said, "21 years of working would not have happened with just nepotism. It is not possible. I can take a long list out of superstars' children for whom it's not been able to happen for them that way."





Bebo also said that even people like her struggler but it's different than the non-starkids. "My struggle is there but it isn't as interesting as somebody who comes with just Rs 10 in his pocket in a train. Yeah, it's not been that and I can't be apologetic about it," said KareenaKapoor Khan.





The gorgeous diva said that it's the audience who makes or breaks a star. So if she's in Bollywood today, it's because of the same. She questioned how the same people who make stars are questioning about nepotism.Khan said, "The audience has made us, no one else has made us. Same people pointing fingers are the ones who have made these nepotistic stars right? Aapjaa re ho na film dekhne? Mat jao. Nobody has forced you. So I don't understand it.





I find this whole discussion is completely weird. The idea is that today so many of our biggest stars who you have chosen whether it is Akshay Kumar or Shah Rukh Khan or AyushmannKhurrana or RajkummarRao, they are all outsiders.







They are successful actors because they have worked hard. We have also worked very hard. Whether it is Alia Bhatt or KareenaKapoor, we have also worked hard.You are watching us and enjoying our films. So, it's the audience that makes or breaks us."





