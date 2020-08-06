'The door opened because of my surname…'



Shruti Haasan is always candid when it comes to interacting or sharing Instagram posts. Right from talking about the lockdown and how life would be post its end to shedding light on Nepotism and groupism, she spilled the beans on all in her recent interview.





In an interview with Hindustan Times, first talking about the lockdown and how it has changed her, the actress stated, "Besides, the lockdown has allowed me to spend some time and get to know myself better. Apart from writing music and pros, I also did some photoshoots on my own with all the hair, makeup and camera handling done by me alone. I really learnt a lot about it."





When asked about the film shoots in the post COVID-19 world, Haasan had this to say, "It will be challenging with less people, but I also think it will streamline the work, and people will be more focused.







I rather see the positives of it since we don't have a choice." She also had something to say about the debate that has been going on about the movie viewing experience on OTT and in a cinema hall.She said, "Eventually, when things are safer, people will still go to theatre because it's a wholesome experience. People have like OTT as a platform to enjoy cinema and content through their comfort of their home.







They are two completely separate experiences." And of course, she also opined on the topic of Nepotism once again and said that there is favoritism and groupism in the industry. This is what she said, "I understand the value my surname holds and I understand that it opened the door and there is arguing or debating that."





