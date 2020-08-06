Priyanka, Farhan lead Bollywood in praying for Beirut



Multiple Bollywood stars took to Twitter on Tuesday and early Wednesday to express shock at the explosion in Beirut that killed 78 and injured thousands. Priyanka Chopra, FarhanAkhtar and others prayed for the safety of the Lebanese people.





"This is awful. Absolutely devastating. Sending all my love and prayers to everyone affected by this tragedy. #Beirut," wrote Priyanka in a tweet. Farhan added, "When your mind does not want to believe what your eyes have just seen. #Beirut and it's people in my thoughts."





Lisa Ray wrote, "I am speechless by the images coming out of #Beirut after a devastating explosion. It is not only my husband's city of origin, but Beirut is a city that holds the warmest memories for both of us and it's large hearted citizens have left an imprint." Mini Mathur tweeted, "The explosion in Beirut is a shocker!! Just when this beautiful city was limping back and restoring itself. Is 2020 the beginning of the end."





"Unreal news and footage coming in from Beirut. Prayers and deepest condolences for all those affected by the #BeirutExplosion," wrote NimratKaur. SwaraBhasker wrote, "Horrifying and heart-wrenching! Cannot imagine what devastation and pain there must be on the streets of #Beirut Ravaged one too many times!" As per a REUTERS report, the blast at port warehouses storing highly explosive material was the most powerful in years in Beirut, already reeling from an economic crisis and a surge in coronavirus infections.







President Michel Aoun said that 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, used in fertilizers and bombs, had been stored for six years at the port without safety measures, and he said that was "unacceptable".Officials did not say what caused the blaze that set off the blast. A security source and local media said it was started by welding work being carried out on a hole in the warehouse.





Leave Your Comments