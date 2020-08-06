Film star Abdus Sattar no more



Abdus Sattar, a popular Bangla film star of the 1980s, has passed away at the age of 64.He breathed his last at 7pm on Tuesday at Greenlife Medical College Hospital in the capital. He had been suffering from various diseases for the last few years.





Abdus Sattar acted in around 110 films including 'Rangin Rakhal Bandhu', 'Rangin Rupban', 'Saat Bhai Champa', 'Aalo Moti Prem Kumar', 'Madhumala Madan Kumar', 'Sagar Kanya', 'Shishmahal', 'Jhar Tufan', 'Gharbhanga Songsar' and 'Jeler Meye'.The film star will be buried in the family graveyard in Rupganj of Narayanganj.Abdus Sattar received an aid of Tk30 lakh from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. His family and treatment expenditure had been done using that money.

