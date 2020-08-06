Based on Bangabandhu's quote 'Chol Jai' released in app



After the theaters, the movie 'Chol Jai' has been released on the digital platform this time. As a special attraction of Eid-ul-Adha, it can be enjoyed on the popular domestic streaming app Robiscreen since July 31. Robi SIM users can download the app from Google Play Store and enjoy the new movie with a nominal subscription fee.





'Chol Jai' is based on a quote of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.The war of liberation has come to the fore in the story of finding the direction of some young people.The beacon of that war is Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the father of the nation.





Anisur Rahman Milon has played an important role in this film. Other actors are Tasnuva Tisha, Lucy Tripti Gomez, Humaira Himu, Sabbir Hasan, Hrithika Islam, Naveed Muntasir, child artist Shariful and many more.





Masuma RahmanTani has made the film 'Chol Jai' based on the story and screenplay of Khalid Mahbub Turjo.The film is produced by N Initiative Multimedia and produced by Rasel Mahmud.Its content partner is Bangladhol.The songs of the film are going to be enjoyed on the YouTube channel of the company.

