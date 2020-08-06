'Rayhan Kabir to be deported after end of investigation'



Bangladeshi Md Rayhan Kabir will be deported once the Attorney General's Chambers completes the investigation into the case, said Malaysian Immigration director-general Khairul Dzaimee Daud on Wednesday.





"I cannot estimate when (Md Rayhan will be repatriated) but the earliest flight to Bangladesh will be on Aug 31," he told a press conference, reported Malaysian daily New Straits Times.Rayhan was arrested in Setapak of Kuala Lumpur, on July 24 after the Immigration Department sought people's assistance to track down the individual in Al Jazeera documentary.





Mohammad Rayhan Kabir was arrested in Malaysia for speaking out on discrimination faced by undocumented migrant workers at the hands of the authorities during the COVID-19 lockdown, in a documentary broadcast by Qatar-based Al Jazeera.







Khairul Dzaimee said that Md Rayhan's temporary visitor's pass was also revoked and he would be blacklisted from ever coming to Malaysia again.





Meanwhile, Malaysian authorities conducted a drive at Kuala Lumpur office of Qatar-based news channel Al Jazeera and seized two computers on Tuesday, as part of the ongoing investigation over a documentary report aired by the channel.







The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) also raided the offices of two local broadcasters, Astro and Unifi TVs, reports Malaysian daily The Straits Times.







