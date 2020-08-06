Ex-Law Secretary Abu Saleh Dulal dies of Covid-19



Former Law Secretary Abu Saleh Sheikh Mohammad Jahirul Haque Dulal passed away on Wednesday. He had been undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital with Covid-19 infection.







Law Minister Anisul Haq and State Minister for Public Adminstration Farhad Hossain mourned the death of Abu Saleh.Abu Saleh Sheikh Mohammad Jahirul Haque became Law Secretary on February 2 in 2015. He went on retirement in August, 2017. Later, the government reappointed him contractually for two more years.

