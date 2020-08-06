17 die as trawler sinks in Netrakona haor



A pleasure trip has turned into a tragedy as 17 people drowned after a trawler capsized in the Gobindasri Rajali Kanda haor under Madan upazila of Netrakona district.





The trawler, carrying a group of madrassah teachers and students, sank in the waterbody around 12pm on Wednesday amid inclement weather, said Ramijul Haque, officer-in-charge (OC) of Madan Police Station.





The OC said students and teachers of a madrassah at Konapara, Mymensigh arrived at Uchitpur, Netrakona to visit a tourist spot there and they had been on a boat journey seeing the scenic beauty of the haor, reports UNB. But the boat sank in the hoar as it was hit by strong current amid the bad weather, turning their fun journey into a big tragedy.





Later, the bodies of 17 people, including that of six children, were retrieved from the hoar. A rescue operation is going on as some other tourists still remained missing, said the OC.

