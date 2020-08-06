Major Sinha killing outcome of crossfire culture: TIB



The Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) has stated that the killing of former Major Sinha Rashed Khan in Cox's Bazar is the outcome of prevailing crossfire culture.





According to TIB, there is no alternative to ensuring accountability for killing without judicial decision by law enforcement agencies. TIB said the initial investigation from the Armed Forces Division in respect of the incident of Major Sina killing contrasts with the charges in the cases filed by police.







In order to be sanguine whether police fired in self dense or not, the probe body will have to ununearth what really happened through reliable investigation, TIB said. TIB opined that there is no chance to consider the killing as an isolated incident rather the tragic death of Major Sinha may turn the trend of extrajudicial killing as as an usual practice.



Information from the mass media says that 287 people were killed in anti-drug trafficking operations in over hundred gunfights in Cox's Bazar by Police, BGB and RAB from May 4, 2018 to July 30. But the Bangladesh constitution asserts that every citizen is entitled to get lawful protection. Even any person involved in drug trafficking has the right to go through the judicial process, TIB said.



Among the extrajudicial killings from anti-drug trafficking operations, some were not at all cases of drug trafficking. Even the number of allegations of taking bribe or showing threat of crossfire is not insignificant as reported in the media, TIB said.







No law enforcement agency can get immunity from committing extrajudicial killings. The crime of drug trafficking has not stopped, rather stalwarts are getting privilege institutionally and are going ahead with their illegal trade, TIB said.



According to TIB, law enforcement agencies can do extrajudicial killings as there is no scope of reliable investigation and taking lawful steps regarding such killings.





The TIB statement said that the killing of Major Sinha in police firing will have to be investigated in light of everything. As the Constitution does not permit any extrajudicial killing and immunity for committing such killing should stop.







TIB expressed hope that the government will pay attention to confidential investigation, retreat from extrajudicial killing and the law enforcement agencies will uphold their dignity and public confidence in discharging their responsibilities.







