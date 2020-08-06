Teknaf OC removed after charged with ex-major Sinha murder



Police have withdrawn Pradip Kumar Das from duty as the officer-in-charge of their Teknaf station in Cox's Bazar over the killing of former army major Sinha Md Rashed Khan in police fire.





It comes after Sinha's sister Sharmin Shahria Ferdous charged Pradip and eight other policemen with murder in a case started on Wednesday.







An official with the rank of assistant inspector general at the Police Headquarters confirmed the removal of Pradip. The official spoke on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to talk to the media on the issue.







He also said Second Officer ABM Doha has been put in charge of the police station, which plays a key role in the efforts to stop smuggling and peddling of drugs from Myanmar.







