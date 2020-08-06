Major Sinha's family files murder case against 9 policemen



A case was filed against nine people over Major (retd) Sinha Md Rashed Khan's death with Cox's Bazar court on Wednesday.





Sharmin Shahriar Ferdous, elder sister of Sinha, filed the case with Teknaf Senior Judicial Magistrate Court. The court took the case into cognizance and directed the Rapid Action Battalion to investigate the matter and submit a probe report within seven working days. Liaquat Ali, inspector in-charge of Teknaf's Baharchhara Investigation Centre, has been made prime accused in the case.





The other accused in the case are OC of Teknaf police station Pradeep Kumar Saha, SI Nanda Dulal Rakshit, Constable Safanur Karim, Constable Kamal Hossain, Constable Abdullah Al Mamun, ASI Liton Mia, and Constable Md. Mostafa.





Plaintiff's Advocate Md Mostafa told BSS that the accused were also involved in a conspiracy to cover up the murder.

On July 31, Sinha along with one of his companions were on their way to Cox's Bazar.





When they reached Baharchhara Shamlapur check post in Teknaf around 10:30pm, police stopped their vehicle. At one stage of an argument about searching the car at that time, the police shot at Sinha.





He was taken to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital where on duty doctors declared him dead. The government has formed a high-level committee to investigate the incident. The committee started investigation from Tuesday.







