Persons, not force, responsible for Sinha murder: Army chief

Army Chief General Aziz Ahmed and Inspector General of Police Benazir Ahmed talk to reporters at Jaltaranga, a rest house of Bangladesh Army in Cox's Bazar, on Wednesday.



Army Chief General Aziz Ahmed has said that Bangladesh Army and Bangladesh Police have always been working together with amity. The responsibility of the murder of Major (Retd) Sinha Md. Rashed Khan goes on to the shoulder of particular persons, not on any force, he further said.





General Aziz Ahmed made these remarks on Wednesday in Cox's Bazar while speaking at a joint press conference. He referred to the murder of Sinha Md. Rashed Khan as an isolated incident.





General Aziz Ahmed stated that both Bangladesh Army and Bangladesh Police are shocked at the killing of Sinha Md. Rashed Khan. He added that army and police have confidence on the investigating committee.





Those responsible for the occurrence will be prosecuted. It will not impact the relationship between the two forces, Aziz Ahmed commented.General Aziz Ahmed and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed visited Cox's Bazar on Wednesday. Afterwards they both spoke to journalists at a joint press briefing.





Benazir Ahmed asserted that both Bangladesh Police and Bangladesh Army work with each other in a friendly way. He remarked that no provocation can affect the alliance between the two forces. Sinha Md. Rashed Khan's family have in the meantime filed a case in connection with Sinha's murder with a local court. Nine members of police force including Inspector Liakat Ali and Officer-in-Charge Pradeep Kumar have been accused in this case.







Sinha Md. Rashed Khan's family members have urged the authorities concerned to punish his killers in an exemplary way.Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has meanwhile talked to Sinha's mother over phone and assured her of fair trial and justice.









--- Cox's Bazar





