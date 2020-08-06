Beirut death toll rises to 135, around 5000 hurt

A general view of the harbour area with smoke billowing from an area of a large explosion, with damage and debris after a large explosion rocked the harbour area of Beirut. -Agency



Lebanese rescue workers searched for survivors in the mangled wreckage of buildings and investigators blamed negligence for a massive warehouse explosion that sent a devastating blast wave across Beirut, killing at least 135 people.





Around 5,000 people were injured in Tuesday's explosion at Beirut port and up to 250,000 were left without homes fit to live in after shockwaves smashed building facades, sucked furniture out into streets and shattered windows miles inland.The death toll was expected to rise from a blast that officials blamed on a huge stockpile of highly explosive material stored for years in unsafe conditions at the port.







The explosion was the most powerful ever to rip through Beirut, a city still scarred by civil war that ended three decades ago and reeling from an economic meltdown and a surge in coronavirus infections. The blast rattled buildings on the Mediterranean island of Cyprus, about 100 miles (160 km) away.





President Michel Aoun said 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, used in fertilisers and bombs, had been stored for six years at the port without safety measures, after it was seized.He said in a national address the government was "determined to investigate and expose what happened as soon as possible, to hold the responsible and the negligent accountable."





An official source familiar with preliminary investigations blamed the incident on "inaction and negligence", saying "nothing was done" by committees and judges involved in the matter to order the removal of hazardous material.





The cabinet ordered port officials involved in storing or guarding the material since 2014 to be put under house arrest, ministerial sources told Reuters. The cabinet also announced a two-week state of emergency in Beirut.

'COLLAPSE OF LEBANON'





Ordinary Lebanese, who have lost jobs and watched savings evaporate in Lebanon's financial crisis, blamed politicians who have overseen decades of state corruption and bad governance.





"This explosion seals the collapse of Lebanon. I really blame the ruling class," said Hassan Zaiter, 32, a manager at the heavily damaged Le Gray Hotel in downtown Beirut.The health minister told Al Manar television that the death toll had risen to 135, with some 5,000 wounded and tens still missing, as the hunt for victims continued after shockwaves from the blast hurled some of the victims into the sea.





Relatives gathered at the cordon to Beirut port seeking information on those still unaccounted for. Many of those killed were port and custom employees, people working in the area or those driving nearby during the Tuesday evening rush hour.





The Red Cross was coordinating with the Health Ministry to set up morgues as hospitals were overwhelmed.

Beirut's Clemenceau Medical Center was "like a slaughterhouse, blood covering the corridors and the lifts", said Sara, one of its nurses.





Beirut Governor Marwan Abboud told broadcaster LBC the blast had caused damage worth up to $5 billion, and possibly more, and left up to 250,000 people without homes."This is the killer blow for Beirut, we are a disaster zone," Bilal, a man in his 60s, said in the downtown area.





Offers of international support poured in. Gulf Arab states, who in the past were major financial supporters of Lebanon but recently stepped back because of what they say is Iranian meddling, sent planes with medical equipment and other supplies. Iran offered food and a field hospital, ISNA news agency said.





The United States, Britain, France and other Western nations, which have been demanding political and economic change in Lebanon, also offered help. Germany, the Netherlands and Cyprus offered specialised search and rescue teams.





Meanwhile, at least four Bangladeshis have been killed and 78 others injured in Beirut after huge blasts in port warehouses rocked the Lebanese capital, according to the Bangladesh mission in Lebanon.All three Bangladeshis had been living in the Middle-Eastern country, Abdullah Al Mamun, first secretary to the Bangladesh Embassy said on Wednesday."





Most of the injured people have returned home after primary treatment. About eight to 10 people are currently hospitalised."e been discharged."





The Bangladesh embassy is situated within a 5-km radius of the port where the explosions occurred."The building was shaking as if there was an earthquake. But the building did not incur any damage."











