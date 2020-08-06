Gary Kirsten shares his experience with Tigers

Gary Kirsten



World Cup winning Coach Gary Kirsten shared his experience and gave some tips to the Bangladesh cricketers through a virtual meeting on Wednesday.





"He has worked with some big players of the cricket and he himself has vast experience on cricket. We had some questions and he answered that with utmost patience," Anamul Haque Bijoy said after attending the Kisten's virtual class.





Apart from Anamul, most of the national players including Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mominul Haque Sourav and players outside from national team had attended the virtual session.





"We always experience various kind of situation in cricket. We were keen to know how a particular big player or he himself would have responded in that situation. He openly discussed with us what he would have done or what he saw other big players doing in that situation."





Kirsten was considered as one of the great openers of South Africa. He had played 101 Tests and scored 7289 runs at an average of 45.27 with 21 centuries. In 185 ODIs, Kirsten made 6798 runs averaging 40.95 with 13 centuries.





Anamul said they were also eager to know about his playing life. "He is very clear about his concept, his life and cricket that made him such a big player and renowned coach. What we asked, he answered everything with enormous acumen," Anamul revealed.





Bangladesh's coaching staffs including head coach Russell Domingo was also in the virtual meeting and inspired players to ask more questions. Kirsten indeed agreed to attend the meeting at the request of his compatriot Domingo.Kirsten, who coached India to win the 2011 World Cup is known face here as he was appointed by Bangladesh as a consultant and had overseen the selection of Steve Rhodes as head coach in 2018.







Leave Your Comments