BCB to try to organize BPL in December-January



The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) made it clear that they would not leave any stone unturned to organize the Bangladesh Prmier League (BPL) even though the COVID-19 pandemic is yet to be over.





As per the schedule, the BPL is supposed to be held in this year's November but it is highly unlikely that the coronavirus situation improves in between. However the BCB said, they would try to arrange it in December-January if not in November. "The BCB will try its best to organize the BPL.







The coronavirus situation is yet to be over in our country. We have a slot in December-January in which we'll try to organize BPL," BCB media and communications committee chairman Jalal Younus told the media on Wednesday.





"It is our local tournament but many international players and foreign staffs are part of this tournament. It is however doubtful if the foreign players will come here to play this tournament amid this pandemic."





The big question however is whether the franchisees are prepared for the tournament as the coronavirus situation ruined many businessmen financially."We don't know whether the franchisees are prepared for the tournament. We are yet to talk about BPL honestly. We hope to discuss about it in in September. We need to wait to see the coronavirus situation in the country also."









