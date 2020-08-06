Pakistan lose two at lunch in first England Test

England quick Chris Woakes is appealing for an LBW and Pakistan skipper Azhar Ali was given out on day one of the first Test on Wednesday at Old Trafford. -ICC



Pakistan captain Azhar Ali was out for a duck as the first Test against England got under way at Old Trafford on Wednesday.





At lunch, the tourists were 53-2, with opener Shan Masood having batted through a tough session to be 27 not out and Babar Azam unbeaten on four. With two leg-spinners in Yasir Shah and Shadab Khan in Pakistan's side, there was a logic in Azhar's decision to bat first after he won the toss, with his slow bowlers likely to be more effective on a wearing pitch.





Nevertheless, the overcast skies and piercing floodlights made life tough for opening batsmen with conditions favouring England's four-man pace attack, who had been involved in a recent 2-1 series win over the West Indies. In contrast, Pakistan's preparation for this three-match series amounted to just two intra-squad warm-up games.







Shan Masood and fellow opener Abid Ali did well to survive the first hour against an unchanged England. James Anderson, closing in on his 600th Test wicket, took the new ball on his Lancashire home ground in the company of longstanding team-mate Stuart Broad, fresh from becoming just the seventh bowler to take 500 Test wickets.





But it was Jofra Archer, England's quickest bowler, who made the breakthrough. Having tested out Abid Ali with several short-pitched deliveries, the Sussex paceman, with no obvious change in action, then cleverly bowled him with a full-length delivery for 16.





And Pakistan's 36-1 was soon transformed into 43-2 when Azhar was lbw to Chris Woakes for a six-ball duck after the in-form paceman moved one back into the right-hander. Azhar reviewed but to no avail.









AFP, Manchester



