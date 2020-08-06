Ex-minister Ramesh Chandra Sen infected with coronavirus









Ramesh Chandra Sen, a former minister and MP of Thakurgaon-1 constituency , tested positive for Coronaviurs on Wednesday.





Civil Surgeon Dr Mahfuzar Rahman Sarkar said a medical team of Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College collected samples of Ramesh Chnadra, former Water Resources and Food Minister, on August 3 and the result came on Wednesday evening.





MP Ramesh has been staying in isolation at his home and he is doing well, said Dr Mahfuzar.





“I have no fever and breathing problem and I’m doing well. I have doubt over the test results and I will send my samples to the hospital again on Thursday,” said Ramesh Chandra.









A total of 437 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in the district and of them 272 people made full recovery.

