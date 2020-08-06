Tokyo shares peace message with Dhaka marking Hiroshima Day





Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Ito Naoki has appreciated Bangladeshi people who have showed sympathy to the victims of Hiroshima tragedy and expressed strong views for global peace.

"I hope that we, the people of Japan and Bangladesh, stand together to make this world more peaceful and harmonious for all," he said while sharing a message for peace with the people of Bangladesh.

The 6th August marks the 75th anniversary of the tragedy in Hiroshima, the day when the atomic bomb was dropped on the city of Hiroshima in 1945.





The tragedies of Hiroshima and Nagasaki must never be repeated, said Ambassador Naoki.

"When I came to Bangladesh last year, it was a delightful surprise for me to learn that so many Bangladeshi people know about the tragedies of Hiroshima and Nagasaki," said the Japanese Ambassador.

He realized that the stories of the atomic bombings during World War II and even SASAKI Sadako’s paper cranes are on the textbooks, which Bangladeshi students study in elementary schools.

Also, many Bangladeshi people have been commemorating the tragedies of Hiroshima and Nagasaki on August 6th as `Hiroshima Day’ over decades.

"That compassion the citizens of Bangladesh showed to the tragedies in Japan means a lot to us. Thus this `Hiroshima Day` in Bangladesh is significant for our long-standing partnership," said the Ambassador.

He hoped this day, August 6th, will keep inspiring people, especially young generations, to become aware of the atomic bombing tragedies and the importance of peace.

As humanitarian crises and pandemics spread across national borders, and armed conflicts do not cease to occur, it seems that it is becoming more and more important to think and share thoughts about peace together across global community, said Ambassador Naoki.

"Today, I reverently express my sincere condolences to the souls of the great number of atomic bomb victims," he said adding that it is inscribed on the monument for atomic bomb victims in Hiroshima that “Let all the souls here rest in peace, for we shall not repeat the evil”.

As the only country that has experienced the horror of nuclear weapon, Japan has a mission to work closely with other countries and citizens toward the realization of a world free of nuclear weapons, said the Ambassador.

It has been 75 years since the atomic bombs were dropped in Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

"As the number of the survivors are getting fewer each year, it is all the more important for all of us to remember the tragedies and pass the lessons we have learned on to the future generations," said Ambassador Naoki.

Leave Your Comments