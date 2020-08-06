DR Congo armed groups killed 1,300 in first half of 2020: UN









More than 1,300 people were killed in the first half of 2020 by armed groups in the Democratic Republic of Congo, three times more than in the same period in 2019, according to a report published on Wednesday by the United Nations.





Between January and June 2020, fighters of all armed groups were responsible for the summary executions or arbitrary killings of at least 1,315 people, including 267 women and 165 children, the UN Joint Human Rights Office (UNJHRO) said. That was more than three times the number recorded in the first half of 2019, which was 416.

