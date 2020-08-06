Ex-law secy Abul Saleh dies of Covid-19









Former Law Secretary Abu Saleh Jahirul Huq Dulal died of Covid-19 at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) on Wednesday night.





Abu Saleh breathed his last around 11:20 am at BSMMU.





He was admitted to the hospital on July 27 with Covid-19 symptoms and he was diagnosed with the disease, said family sources.





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of the former law secretary.





She prayed for the eternal salvation of the departed soul and conveyed sympathy to the bereaved family.





Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan and Law Minister Anisul Huq and Law secretary Golam Sarwar also expressed profound shock at the demise of Abu Saleh and prayed for eternal salvation of the departed soul.

Leave Your Comments