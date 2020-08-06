Coronavirus: Bangladesh records 2,977 new cases, 39 deaths





Bangladesh recorded 39 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours until Thursday morning, pushing up its official death tally to 3,306.





During this period, 2,977 new cases were detected after testing 12,708 samples.





These information were revealed at a regular online briefing of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).





The country reported its first cases on March 8 and the first death on March 18.





Currently, the number of officially confirmed cases stands at .





Meanwhile, 2,074 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of recovered cases to 1,43,824.





Global coronavirus situation





The global confirmed coronavirus cases have surpassed 18.8million with over 707,761 deaths as of Thursday, according to the latest tally from Johns Hopkins University.





Besides, more than 11.2 million recoveries have been recorded globally.





Coronavirus cases were first reported in China in December last year. In March, the World Health Organization declared it a pandemic.

Leave Your Comments