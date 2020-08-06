Sinha Murder: Teknaf OC Pradeep surrenders





Pradeep Kumar Das, officer-in-charge of Teknaf Model Police Station surrendered on Thursday, hours after a Chattogram court issued warrants for the arrest of nine policemen, including the OC, in a case filed over the killing of Major (retd) Sinha Md Rashed Khan in Teknaf.





Amena Begum, additional commissioner (admin and finance) of Chattogram Metropolitan Police confirmed the information.





Now, the OC is being taken to Cox’s Bazar court from Chattogram, said the CMP official.





He was undergoing treatment at Divisional Police Hospital in Dampara area of Chattogram city.





Earlier in the day, Senior Judicial Magistrate Tamanna Farah issued the arrest warrants against them after taking the case into cognizance on Wednesday.





The other accused in the case are inspector of Baharchhara Police outpost Liakat Ali, sub-inspector Nandolal Rakkhit, sub-inspector Tutul, assistant sub-inspector Liton Mia, and constables Shafanur Karim, Kamal Hossain, Abdullah AL Mamun and Mohammad Mostafa.





Earlier, a case was filed against the nine policemen over the killing of Major (retd) Sinha.





Sharmin Shahriar Ferdous, elder sister of Sinha, filed the case with Teknaf Senior Judicial Magistrate Court on Wednesday, said senior lawyer Mohammad Mostafa.





Senior Judicial Magistrate Tamanna Farah asked the authorities concerned to submit the probe report within seven working days.





Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) will investigate the case.





Sinha was killed in police firing at Baharchhara police check-post on July 31.





Later, two people were arrested and two cases filed in this regard, Superintendent of Police ABM Masud Hossain said Saturday.





The Ministry of Home Affairs formed a four-member committee, headed by Mizanur Rahman, additional divisional commissioner (development), on August 2.





The authorities on Sunday suspended 21 police officers, including the in-charge of Baharchhara police outpost, in connection with the killing.





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday assured the mother of Major Sinha of proper investigation into the murder of her son and the trial of his killers.

Leave Your Comments