Tamim Islam, a talented Bangladeshi vocalist, composer and music director of the young generation, is bringing a song titled "Tui Amar". Yasmin Labonno was the co-artist with her own melodious voice.Written by Chayanika Saha. In this context, Tamim Islam said, "The song is a type of romantic style.My listeners will get a different taste from these song.Besides tamim islam will also release some others new tracks from his official artist channel.