Diner Sheshe





"When my daughter was 8, we dressed her up as Santa and went to a nearby orphanage for Christmas. After distributing the gifts, she innocently asked, 'Mummy! When can we do this again?' Ever since, it's become a family tradition to celebrate festivals at the orphanage- you can't put a price to their smiles.







So one morning, after the lockdown began, I happened to see a sweeper who was limping, yet doing his duty. I immediately went down to give him food, a mask and a sanitizer. His eyes lit up as he said, 'Thank you!' They were just two words, but I really felt his gratitude and realised how little our essential workers have.







So I ordered sanitization kits and umbrellas and collaborated with a kitchen service to start distribution amongst essential workers, police, and sweepers. Initially, my husband was concerned about my safety, but I followed strict protocol. A week into it, my son Shrey said, 'Ma, wait! I'm coming with you!' And my daughter Meghna tagged along as well. We went from Juhu to Marine Drive, distributing essentials amongst 400 workers.







We've been doing this for 2 months every weekend and the response has been really heartwarming. A policeman even asked Meghna for a selfie to show his daughter- it was so sweet. And on weekdays, we go from door to door and offer free health check-ups to the senior citizens in our society.







It began last month, when my father-in-law, who lives alone, had a low sugar episode and was terrified. That's when Meghna said, 'Mummy, shouldn't we do something for the senior citizens as well?' She's a doctor, so everyday she attends to the elderly, while I make arrangements for their food and medicines. A lot of them live alone, so they're scared- we're just trying to make them feel less alone.







Humans of Bombay, Fb

