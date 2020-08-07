DSCC runs eviction drives in Gulistan, Dhanmondi

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) on Thursday operated eviction drive in the capital's Gulistan area. -AA



Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) on Thursday operated eviction drive against illegal cable connections and illegal establishments in the capital's Gulistan and Dhanmondi neighbourhoods. DSCC launched the drive on Wednesday. On the second day of the drive, DSCC mobile courts visited Gulistan and Dhanmondi, reports UNB. Executive magistrates Md Muniruzzaman and Irfan Uddin Ahmed led the mobile courts on Wednesday, said a press release.





The mobile courts also evicted hawkers from the footpaths and roadside confectionaries which were operating illegally. According to the Television Network Operation Act 2006, cable connections cannot be used without written approval of the concerned government agency. Offenders can be get two-year jail or maximum Tk 1,00,000 fine for violation of the law. The punishment for repeated offenders is three-year jail or maximum Tk 2,00,000 in fine.



