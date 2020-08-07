Stamford University students stage human chain for release of classmates

Students of the Department of Film and Media studies of Stamford University formed a human chain demanding unconditional release of their classmates. -AA



Students of the Department of Film and Media studies of Stamford University formed a human chain demanding unconditional release of their classmates who were arrested during the murder of the retired Army officer Major Mohammad Rashed Sinha in Cox's Bazar. The event took place in front of the National Press Club on Thursday morning.





The arrestees are freelance photographer Sahedul Islam Sifat and filmmaker Shipra Rani Debnath of the department. The students noted the arrest of their classmates as unlawful and demanded immediate withdrawal of the charges. They also demanded the withdrawal of mental torture on the arrestees and their families.







Noting that this arrest might hamper their studies, they demanded social security for their fellow and urged fair investigation on the murder of Major Sinha. Retired Army Officer Major Sinha was killed in Cox's Bazar Marine Drive on July 31. He had been with the three students of Stamford University for making a documentary film. Arrest warrants have been issued against nine policemen over the incident.

