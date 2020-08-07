Five arrested over human trafficking

RAB and an intelligence agency arrested five people in Dhaka in connection with human trafficking. -AA



An operation team of National Security Intelligence (NSI) and Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) conducted a special and sensational anti-human trafficking raid and arrested a notorious gang of human traffickers, who had been running a recruiting agency named, "Sufi International Ltd" in the capital's Paltan area on Thursday early hours.The arrestees are Abdul Gofran (60), Mizanur Rahman (34), Nazrul Islam (42), Mohin Uddin (31) and Md Sohel (34).





The following items were seized during the raid: 6 passports, 9 cheque books, 6 cell phones, Hotel Sonargaon Bill Voucher 8 pages, 5 pieces of different registrars, demand letters and various papers, scanned copies of 33 passports, hard copies of 39 passports, an antique object named " British East Indian company one ana rupee of 1839 etcetera.





It is to be noted that though sending workers to Libya has been prohibited since 2014 from Bangladesh but with the association of a Libyan citizen, named, Sameer Ahmed Omar Faraj (45) this gang planned to traffic huge Bangladeshi nationals to Libya again with a view to earn a large amount of money. The Libyan national is a human trafficker in reality who is FIR named were accused of 03 cases with Gulshan Police Station lodged in 2012.







For the last one year Sameer Ahmed Omar Faraji had been staying at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in Dhaka. His visa expired in Feb 2020 and he was staying illegally for last few months. His bills were paid by Abdul Gofran himself, the Chairman of above-mentioned recruiting agency. They presented Sameer as an investor in Bangladesh and also stated that he has many factories and oil rigs in Libya.





Sameer, with a tourist visa came to Bangladesh but he was engaged in different business activities like supplying masks besides manpower trade. Sameer and Gofran allured poor workers with the false hope of solvent & better future in Libya. Here it is to be mentioned that for a long time Sameer and Gofran gang activities were monitored by national security agencies like NSI.

