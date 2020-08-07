Flood situation improves further in B'putra basin

Flood situation has been improving across the country for days. However, river erosion is on devouring many homesteads and installations. The photo was taken from Islampur of Munshiganj district on Thursday. -Zahidul Islam/AA



The flood situation continues to improve in the Brahmaputra basin, while it remains stable in the Ganges basin.Due to sharp fall in water levels of major rivers, the flood situation improved further in the Brahmaputra basin during the last 24 hours ending at 9am on Thursday, according to officials of Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB), reports BSS.





They said the water levels of major rivers in the basin marked further fall but these rivers were still flowing above the danger mark at two points. BWDB Chief Engineer for Rangpur Zone Jyoti Prosad Ghosh said sporadic incidents of riverbank erosion have been reported from around 50 points along the major rivers in Kurigram, Gaibandha and Lalmonirhat districts. "But, the flood situation continues to improve in Brahmaputra basin," he added.





The BWDB officials said water levels of the Brahmaputra marked decreased further by 25 cm at Noonkhawa point and 22 cm at Chilmari point, while Dharla water level receded by 32 cm at Kurigram point and Ghaghot River by 11 cm at Gaibandha point during the last 24 hours.





The water level of the Jamuna declined by 21 cm at Fulchhari point, 22 cm at Bahadurabad point, 17 cm at Sariakandi point, 8 cm at Kazipur point and 10 cm at Sirajganj point during the period.However, the Jamuna was still flowing 14 cm above the danger level at Sariakandi point and 9 cm at Sirajganj point at 9 am yesterday.





The Brahmaputra was flowing 75 cm below the danger level at Noonkhawa point and 36 cm at Chilmari point, while Dharla River 57 cm below at Kurigram and Ghaghot 23 cm below at Gaibandha point at 9 am on Thursday.





The Jamuna was flowing 12 cm bellow the danger level at Fulchhari point, 3 cm bellow at Bahadurabad point and 23 cm below at Kazipur point, while Teesta was flowing 32 cm below the danger mark at Dalia point in Nilphamari at 9 am yesterday.





Due to dwindling of onrush of hilly water from upstream, the water level of the major rivers in Ganges basin remained stable, BSS Rajshahi correspondent reports.Water level remained stable at Pankha, Rajshahi and Talbaria point in the last 24 hours ending 9 am today, BWDB superintending engineer Mukhlesur Rahman told BSS.





The water level of the Ganges River marked rise by three cm at Hardinge Bridge point despite remaining stable at the three stations, while the water level of the Padma River further declined by three cm at Goalunda point.However, the Ganges River was flowing 171 cm, 179 cm, 90 cm and 80 cm below the danger level at Pankha, Rajshahi, Hardinge Bridge and Talbaria points respectively.





But, Mukhlesur said, the Padma River was flowing 70 cm above the danger mark at Gualundo point.Of 30 river points monitored in the Ganges basin today, water levels went up at 15 points, while decreased at 12 stations and remained stable at three points at 9 am.





The rivers were flowing below the danger level at 23 points, while above danger mark at six points in the morning.Besides, the water levels of the Korotoa River and the Jamuna River under the Brahmaputra Basin flowing through Bogura and Sirajganj districts were reported a declining trend further in the morning.





Arifuzzaman Bhuiyan, executive engineer of Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC), said the water level in the Korotoa River declined by 32 cm at Chak Rahimpur, while went up by two cm at Bogura point.





He said the river was flowing 28 cm and 167 cm below the danger mark at Chak Rahimpur and at Bogura points respectively yesterday morning.The water level of the Gur River decreased by seven cm at Shingra point in Natore and the river was flowing 63 cm above the danger mark.





The Atrai River was flowing 63 cm above the danger level at Baghabari point in Sirajganj with a four cm fall afresh this morning. But the river was flowing 22 cm below the danger mark at Atrai point in Naogaon with 22 cm falling afresh, while 363 cm below the danger mark with 52 cm fall at Mohadevpur point in Naogaon.The water level of the Mohananda River further declined by two cm at Rohanpur in Chapainawabganj and the river was flowing below the danger level.







