Bangladesh sends food aid, medical team to Lebanon



Bangladesh is sending aid, including food, and a medical team to Lebanon after the most powerful blast hit a country that has already been struck down by an economic crisis.





Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momen called his counterpart in Lebanon Charbel Wehbe and informed him about sending the aid, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Thursday. Momen called Wehbe to offer his condolences over the casualties in the blast. Bangladesh is ready to serve Lebanon with any emergency assistance, he said.





The Bangladesh foreign minister also expressed his gratitude to the Lebanon government for every assistance to the expatriate Bangladeshis injured in the explosion.At least 135 people, including four Bangladeshis, were killed in the explosion in a chemical warehouse in Beirut on Tuesday.





The blast injured at least 99 Bangladeshis, including 21 members of Bangladesh Navy working for a UN peacekeeping mission.Seismic tremors from the blast were recorded as far away as Eilat on Israel's Red Sea coast, about 580 km south of Beirut.





Health officials reported hospitals were running out of beds and equipment to attend to the injured.Beirut Governor Marwan Abboud told Al Hadath TV total losses from the blast could reach $15 billion, including losses to businesses amid the broader fallout.





Operations have been paralysed at Beirut port, Lebanon's main route for imports needed to feed a nation of more than 6 million people, forcing ships to be diverted to smaller ports.The World Bank said it would work with Lebanon's partners to mobilise public and private financing for reconstruction.







Leave Your Comments