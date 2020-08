Rayhan Kabir on 13-day fresh remand in Malaysia

A Malaysian court on Thursday issued an order to grill Bangladeshi migrant worker Md Rayhan Kabir for another 13 days, his lawyer told media.He was allegedly arrested for an interview on Aljazeera television over sufferings of migrant workers.





Malaysian authorities are yet to press any charges against Rayhan. Khairul Dzaimee Daud, Director General of Malaysia's Immigration Department, said on Wednesday that authorities were going to deport Rayhan soon. Different international human rights bodies have been demanding immediate release of Md Rayhan Kabir.





