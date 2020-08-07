Govt orders all employees back to work



The government has directed all its employees to come back to offices, ending a window for 75 percent of staffers to work from home amid the coronavirus pandemic.The Cabinet Division directed the ministries and offices to restore the usual working hours from 9am to 5pm.







Many ministries have verbally informed their officials and employees about the matter. Some have already started working at full capacity, while others are preparing to bring all its employees back to work. Nevertheless, the attendance restriction will still apply to the elderly and sick employees along with expectant mothers.





