When Mujib became Bangabandhu



Sheikh Mujibur Rahman became Bangabandhu on 23 February 1969, a day after he was freed from incarceration related to the Agartala Conspiracy Case.





Thirty five Bengalis, accused of conspiracy to break up Pakistan through declaring its eastern province as an independent state, were produced before a special tribunal on June 19, 1968.







The trial of the Agartala case accused (the case was officially known as State Vs Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Others) began in the Dhaka cantonment on 19 June 1968 before a special tribunal comprising Justice S.A. Rahman, Justice Mujibur Rahman Khan and Justice Maksumul Hakeem. The last two were Bengalis and Hakeem was later to be independent Bangladesh's ambassador abroad.







The Agartala case marked the rise, in meteoric manner, of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as the spokesman of the Bengalis. His courage of conviction where his principles were concerned and an abundance of self-confidence were made clear in the early stages of the trial. When a western journalist asked him what he expected his fate to be, Mujib replied with characteristic unconcern: "You know, they can't keep me here for more than six months." In the event, he was to be a free man in seven months' time.







On the opening day of the trial, Mujib spotted before him, a few feet away, a journalist he knew well. He called out his name, only to find the journalist not responding, obviously out of fear of all those intelligence agents present in the room. Mujib persisted.







Eventually compelled to respond, the journalist whispered, "Mujib Bhai, we can't talk here . . ." And it was at that point that the future Bangabandhu drew everyone's attention to himself. He said, loud enough for everyone to hear, "Anyone who wishes to live in Bangladesh will have to talk to Sheikh Mujibur Rahman."







Everyone eventually did talk to him. Moulana Bhashani threatened to lead a crowd of Bengalis into Dhaka cantonment if Mujib was not freed. An angry mob pounced on the residential quarters of Justice S.A. Rahman, who quickly flew off to West Pakistan. Events moved in unprecedented speed after that.



On 22 February 1969, Vice Admiral A.R. Khan, Pakistan's defence minister, announced in Dhaka the unconditional withdrawal of the Agartala Conspiracy Case and the release of all accused.







The next day, a million-strong crowd roared its approval when Tofail Ahmed, then a leading student leader, proposed honouring Mujib as Bangabandhu, friend of Bengal. On 24 February, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman flew off to Rawalpindi to argue the case for the Six Points.















