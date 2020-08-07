Teknaf OC Pradip, Inspector Liakot on 7-day remand

A Cox's Bazar court on Thursday sent seven policemen including Teknaf Police Station Officer-in-Charge Pradip Kumar Das and Inspector Liakat Ali in connection with the killing of Major (retd) Sinha Md Rashed Khan. -AA



A Cox's Bazar court on Thursday allowed the Rapid Action Battalion- RAB to grill three policemen for seven days in connection with the killing of Major (retd) Sinha Md Rashed Khan (36). They are: Teknaf Police Station Officer-in-Charge Pradip Kumar Das, Inspector Liakat Ali and SI Dulal Raxit.





Md Helal Uddin, judge of Cox's Bazar Senior Judicial Magistrate Court also permitted the elite force of the police to quiz four other accused at jail gates for two days. They are: ASI Liton Mia, and constables Safanur Karim, Kamal Hossain and Abdullah Al Mamun.





The judge also sent the seven to jail following their surrender. However, two other accused, SI Tutul and Constable Md Mostafa are on the run. The court issued arrest warrant for them.Police produced OC Pradip Kumar Das before the court around 5pm while Inspector Liakat Ali and the others were taken there around 3:45pm.



Security was hiked in the court area before the appearance of the accused policemen. Major Sinha Md Rashed Khan's sister Sharmin Shahria Ferdous named Liakat and Pradip as suspect number one and two in the murder case.







Liakat allegedly shot Major Sinha during the Jul 31 incident with the order of OC Pradip.Pradip was withdrawn from duty on Wednesday, two days after 20 other policemen, including Liakat, were withdrawn to Cox's Bazar Police Lines.The former army officer had been staying at Nilima Resort in Himchhari of Cox's Bazar with three others for nearly a month to film a travel documentary.





After his death, police said they fired in self-defence when he took out a pistol while searching his vehicle at the checkpoint at Shamlapur along the Cox's Bazar-Teknaf Marine Drive.







They also claimed to have recovered drugs from the vehicle and detained a person from the scene and another from the resort. Two cases have been initiated over the incident.The government formed a joint committee with members from the army, police and civil administration to investigate into the killing.



Army chief General Aziz Ahmed and Inspector General of Police Benazir Ahmed visited Coxs'Bazar on Wednesday and held a press conference. They described the killing of Sinha as "an isolated incident". They reassured that the people involved in the incident will face punishment.



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday telephoned Major Sinha's mother Nasima Akhter and assured her of justice for the killing of her son. Major (retd) Sinha Md Rashed Khan was a member of the Special Security Force, tasked with guarding the Prime Minister. His father late Ershad Khan was a deputy secretary at the finance ministry.





Leave Your Comments