Anushka's reply about having a baby



Actress Anushka Sharma and her husband, Indian cricket captain ViratKohli, have often been asked about their plans to start a family. They even got trolled, after Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic announced in May that they are expecting their first child. On Tuesday, when a user raised the subject during an interactive session on Instagram, the actress gave a befitting response."People around you keep asking you for kid?" the user asked Anushka Sharma.





To this Anushka Sharma said: "No. No one at all.Only social media pe."Another user asked in what way would she take the "help" from her cricketer husband Virat. "Haan tight bottles kholnemein our heavy chairs uthanemeinmadad lungi (yes, I will take his help to open tight bottles and lift heavy chairs)," Anushka answered. Anushka Sharma and ViratKohli got married in 2017 in Italy.



Leave Your Comments