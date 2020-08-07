Sanayee tests positive for COVID-19



Sanayee Mahbob, one of the most criticized models in the showbiz arena of the country, has been infected with coronavirus. She is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chattogram as her physical condition deteriorated. Sanayee Mahbob herself confirmed the matter. She asked everyone to pray for her recovery. Sanayee said, "I had corona symptoms two weeks ago.





I tested the sample and finally, on Wednesday the result tested positive. I requested everyone to pray for my recovery." Sanayee Mahbob came to the discussion by publishing amateur and irrelevant videos through social media. She started her journey in the showbiz arena with a ramp model. She has worked in music videos, telefilms, and web series.







