Megan to Gun Kelly: My heart is yours



Actress Megan Fox got romantic in a new post on Instagram. On Wednesday, the actress took to the video-sharing app and shared a photo of her and rapper Machine Gun Kelly, reports metro.co.uk. "Achingly Beautiful Boy" My heart is yours," she captioned the black and white image. They were first linked in May, following Megan's split from husband Brian Austin Green.





Megan and Machine Gun Kelly went public with their relationship a few months ago, after meeting on the set of their upcoming film, 'Midnight In The Switchgrass'. During a podcast, Megan had said: "I was like, 'Who is going to play this role?' And he was like, 'Oh, we just got Machine Gun Kelly', and immediately, I was like, 'Uh oh'.







Because I knew I could feel that some wild s**t was going to happen to me from that meeting, but I wasn't yet sure what. I just felt it like, deep in my soul that something was going to come from that. So then, we met on set."





"Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we're actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away," she added.









