'I am still weak, feeling no taste'



Popular film actress Sadika Parvin Poppy was diagnosed with Covid-19 on July 22. Since then, she has been staying at her village and taking treatment as per the doctor's advice. As the virus symptoms have decreased in Poppy's body, as a result, she is currently much better after Eid.







In an interview with a private television channel on Monday, Poppy said she no longer had the symptoms like before. She is not feeling shortness of breath since the Eid day, however, her body is still weak and still feeling no taste or smell anything.







"At first, I thought I was going to die. Sometimes I would break down in fear. After that, I took the medicine as per the doctor's advice by strengthening the mental support morale of everyone. I am recovering with the blessings of the people and the Grace of Allah," Poppy said. It is learned that the actress will undergo coronavirus test again on August 8.





Asking for prayers from fans and well-wishers, Poppy said, "I urge all to pray for me and my family. Floods have occurred across the country as well as coronavirus, pray for all of us so that we can cope with the floods and return to normal life."

