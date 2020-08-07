Pori spends 3.5cr, Apu 46 lakhs



Two popular heroines of Bengali filmPori Moni and Apu Biswas. They have bought two cars for two consecutive Eids. Apu bought Audi A3 Saloon, Pori Moni bought Royale Blue Maserati. When most of the artists are sitting at home idly and going through financial crises during Coronavirus pandemic, how they bought luxurious new cars- has surprised many of the film industry and made controversy. However, some also congratulated them.





Last Eid, Pori Moni bought a car of the Royale Maserati brand of the Italian elite car manufac-turer Fiat Automobiles. According to the importer, the price of this car in Bangladesh is at least three and a half crore taka.





But at the beginning of her career, this heroine of Dhaliwood didn't use such an expensive car. Pori Moni used a Toyota Premio model car. However, the heroine has an attraction to collect cars as well as use them. And so earlier she bought a blue Mitsubishi Lancer for her personal collection. The heroine is always fond of cars. She last used a Toyota Harrier worth around crore of taka, which was twisted in an accident on June 24.





Meanwhile, Apu Biswas has bought a new car this Eid (Eid-ul-Azha). He bought a red Audi A3 Saloon. Apu had to spend 45 lakhs 80 thousands taka to buy the car including registration fee.





According to Audi Dhaka sources, the red Audi A3 Saloon car has been handed over to Apu Biswas on July 30. The heroine herself has received the car.These two heroines of Dhaliwood have not released any movie on two consecutive Eids. But for buying new cars they are now under fire from netizens.

Leave Your Comments