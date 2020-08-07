Jaya's love for Kolkata



Jaya Ahsan, the most popular actress in Bangladesh, has made a name for herself in Kolkata. She also has countless fans there as well. She has to stay there more in need of work. However, this is the first time she has been away from Kolkata for so long.





"Kolkata is not an isolated thing in my life. If Dhaka is the root, then Kolkata is the branch. As if, it is like a window of my life," said Jaya Ahsan.







"Though the two countries borders have been sealed, I want to be the first passenger on the day Bangladesh Biman flies from Dhaka to Kolkata. Sometimes I thought, go on a road trip to Kolkata! The road is closed there too" she added.





However, Jaya has opened her mind even though the road is closed. She has also planted a garden while at house-at-stuck. The actress is passing times by seeing movies, reading books. But like everyone else, Jaya is optimistic. The world will turn around again by tackling the Covid-19 situation.

Leave Your Comments