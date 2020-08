Some 50 families marooned due to floodin Sarail upazila of Brahmanbaria have got food aid.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) ASM Mosadistributed dry foods among the flood-affected people at Sholakandi floodshelter center in Aruail union and Parmandapur village in Pakshimul union onThursday.

Upazila Project Implementation Officer(PIO) Saiful Islam, Aruail Union Parishad Chairman Mosharraf Hossain were alsopresent on the occasion, among others.

