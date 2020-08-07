WHO chief calls for global cooperation to fight against Covid-19

Leave Your Comments

The World Health Organization (WHO) chief has again requested the countries to unite and fight against Covid-19 as the pandemic has claimed over 700,000 lives globally while the number of confirmed cases has gone up to 18.5 million as of Thursday.Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus came up with the appeal while addressing the Aspen Security Forum, which brings together top-level present and former government officials from the United States, reports UN news.“No country will be safe, until we’re all safe,” he told the virtual meeting.