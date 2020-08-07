Covid-19: India’s cases soar past 2 million

Leave Your Comments

India’s confirmed coronavirus cases crossed two million while the death tally from Covid-19 stood at 41,000 as of Friday.In 24 hours, the country recorded 62,538 cases, raising the nation's total cases to 2,027,074, the health authorities said. During this time, 886 people died, bringing the tally to 41,585.India has the third-highest caseload in the world after the US and Brazil though India's health ministry also reported recoveries as a share of total cases are also growing, report AP.