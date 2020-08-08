Mountaineer Reshma killed in road accident

Bangladeshi mountaineer Reshma Nahar Ratna



Bangladeshi mountaineer Reshma Nahar Ratna, 34, has been killed in a road accident on Friday morning. The incident took place on Lake Road behind the Parliament building in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar on Friday, Sub-Inspector of Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station Md Ibrahim said.Reshma was heading towards Gonobhaban when a black microbus rammed her bicycle from behind, flinging her into the air, he said, citing witnesses.





Pedestrians rescued her and rushedher to the emergency department of Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital where the doctor on duty declared her dead. In 2019, Reshma successfully summited two mountains named Stok Kanri (6153 meter) on August 24 and Kang Yatse -2 (6250 meter) on August 30 in Ladakh, India where she carried the national flag of Bangladesh and Logo of Modhumoti Bank. She also participated in the expedition to Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest mountain in Africa, and Mount Kenya, the second-highest of the continent in 2018.

