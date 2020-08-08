Turkey restarted drilling in eastern Mediterranean: Erdogan

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan talks to media after attending Friday prayers at Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey on Friday. -Reuters



Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that Turkey had resumed drilling operations in the eastern Mediterranean as Greece had not kept its promises regarding energy exploration in the region.





NATO allies Turkey and Greece have long been at loggerheads over overlapping claims for hydrocarbon resources and tensions have flared up between them again. Erdogan was speaking to reporters after Friday prayers at the Hagia Sophia mosque.





Last month, Turkey said it had agreed to suspend "for a while" a search for oil and gas off a Greek island depending on the outcome of negotiations with Greece and EU heavyweight Germany. "They haven't kept their promises," Erdogan said. The search for hydrocarbons in the eastern Mediterranean has become a thorn in the relations between Turkey and the EU.





French President Emmanuel Macron has called for Turkey to be "sanctioned" and accused Ankara of treading on the rights of Greece and Cyprus, as all three nations scramble to exploit recently discovered gas reserves. Ankara has said it is ready to negotiate with Athens without any preconditions.





Erdogan's comments come a day after Greece and Egypt signed an agreement to set up an exclusive economic zone in the eastern Mediterranean. "This agreement has no value," the Turkish leader said.Turkey last year signed a deal with the UN-recognized government in Libya on maritime jurisdiction, with several countries accusing Ankara of trying to assert its dominance in the region.









---Reuters, Istanbul

