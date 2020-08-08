Disha's father contracted Covid-19



Jagdish Singh Patani, father of Bollywood actress DishaPatani, has been diagnosed with coronavirus or Covid-19. He is a senior official in the power department of Uttar Pradesh, India. He recently went from Lucknow to Bareilly to investigate a transformer scandal.







That's where he found out about being infected with the deadly virus. Bareilly Additional CMO Ashok Kumar said that two other officials, along with Jagdish Singh, tested positive in the Covid-19 test.







After that, the chief engineering office of the district was closed for 48 hours, India TV News reported. However, according to a report in the Times of India, Disha has dismissed rumors of her father being contracted by the virus.





In a statement, the actress said her father is completely healthy. She also requested not to spread such misinformation. DishaPatani's latest movie was 'Malang'.







She will be seen in the movie 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' with Salman Khan. Two songs from the movie and some scenes are yet to be shot. Besides, Disha is acting in the movie 'Katina' directed by EktaKapoor.

