Kartik to be paid Rs 10 crore for next film



Kartik Aaryan is in demand and how! With Bollywood debating about pay cuts and slashing fees due to the losses incurred because of the pandemic, here's a Bollywood actor who is all set to change the rules. According to a Mumbai Mirror report, KartikAaryan will reportedly be paid more than Rs 10 crore for his next film.







The venture in question is the Hindi remake of AlluArjun's 'AlaVaikunthapurramuloo'. The film will be directed by VarunDhawan's brother RohitDhawan and will be produced by EktaKapoor. KartikAaryan was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's 'Love AajKal', wherein he romanced his ex-flame Sara Ali Khan.







Before the health scare, Kartik had been busy shooting for 'BhoolBhulaiyaa 2' in Lucknow. Directed by AneesBazmee, this film horror comedy is a sequel to Akshay Kumar-VidyaBalan starrer 2007 hit 'BhoolBhulaiyaa'. KiaraAdvani essays the leading lady opposite Kartik in this flick.





