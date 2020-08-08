Alyssa on her horrible battle with COVID-19



Actress Alyssa Milano has opened up about her battle with Covid-19, saying she felt she was dying.In an Instagram post, the 47-year-old actress revealed that she tested positive, after taking three other tests that had indicated she was negative for the coronavirus, reports etonline.com. "





This was me on April 2nd after being sick for 2 weeks. I had never been this kind of sick," she wrote while sharing a picture of herself wearing an oxygen mask."I had never been this kind of sick. Everything hurt. Loss of smell. It felt like an elephant was sitting on my chest. I couldn't breathe.





I couldn't keep food in me. I lost 9 pounds in 2 weeks. I was confused. Low grade fever. And the headaches were horrible. I basically had every Covid symptom. At the very end of march I took two covid19 tests and both were negative. I also took a covid antibody test (the finger prick test) after I was feeling a bit better. NEGATIVE," she added.





