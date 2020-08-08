Disha didn`t commit suicide, evidence found in autopsy report



Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Disha Salian did not commit suicide. Her post-mortem report revealed that she suffered injuries to her head and had multiple 'unnatural' injuries.







A few days before Sushant's death, Disha died on June 9 but her post-mortem was conducted on June 11. The delay in conducting the post-mortem has raised many eyebrows as to why it took two days for the autopsy to be conducted.







Senior Maharashtra BJP leader and former chief minister Narayan Rane on Wednesday alleged that Disha did not commit suicide but she was raped and murdered.Her post-mortem report also states, "Head injury, multiple injuries (unnatural)" under the section 'provisional cause of death'.



In the post-mortem report, the doctor who carried out the autopsy clearly mentioned that the cause of the death was the injuries she sustained as she fell from the 14th floor of a high-rise building. However, there is no specific mention of any sexual assault as pointed by BJP MP Narayan Rane, but there is a mention of 'multiple injuries'.







In cases of unnatural death cases in women, vaginal swabs are taken for examination. In this case too, vaginal swabs were taken for examination and was sent for chemical analysis.







As per the reports, there are strong suspicion about Disha's suicide. However, Mumbai Police has not ruled out the possibility of accidentally falling from the building and they are still investigating the case.





Meanwhile, SatishSalian, father of late celebrity manager DishaSalian has written a letter to Mumbai Police on Wednesday alleging harassment and atrocity by the media on his family.











---Agencies





Leave Your Comments