Music Composers' Association of Bangladesh floated



In the music world of Bangladesh, the need for an organization to solve the professional and social problems of composers and music directors has been felt for a long time.







That organization will play a strong role in the development of music in Bangladesh. The country's top composers and music directors have been working towards that goal for some time.







On Tuesday evening, the name of the Music Composers' Association of Bangladesh was announced at a meeting.The meeting was convened by senior composer-music director Sheikh Sadi Khan and the eleven-member convening committee was finalized.







The other members of the convening committee are Naquib Khan, Anisur Rahman Tanu, Farid Ahmed, Foad Naser Babu, Shawkat Ali Emon, Bappa Majumder, Partha Barua, Partha Majumder, SI Tutul and Ripon Khan.





Note that the late music director Azad Rahman took the initiative to form such an organization of composer-music directors during his lifetime, but after he passed away, the rest of the music directors came forward to fulfill his dream.







Senior music directors Ali Hossain, Alam Khan, Md Shah Newaz and others are the advisors of this organization and wished the success of the organization.





